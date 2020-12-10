SVB Leerink Increases Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Price Target to $80.00

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) had its target price boosted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $75.23 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average is $45.09.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). On average, analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Ran Nussbaum bought 60,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KROS. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $985,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 276,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

