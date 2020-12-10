Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 34,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.36% of Westlake Chemical worth $28,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth about $1,583,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 125,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after buying an additional 53,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 16,847 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 38,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 24.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 26,287 shares during the period. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 24,996 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,849,454.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,989.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 55,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $4,025,252.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,239,863.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,649 shares of company stock worth $6,672,553 over the last three months. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $84.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

