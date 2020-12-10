US Bancorp DE Purchases 142 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 146.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LITE stock opened at $87.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 1.08. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.06 and a one year high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $234,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $828,377.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,362.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,152 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,115. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lumentum from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.32.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

