PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.00% of PJT Partners worth $29,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $15,402,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the third quarter worth $8,159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 90.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 98,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PJT Partners by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,518,000 after purchasing an additional 80,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 16.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,720,000 after buying an additional 75,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PJT shares. TheStreet raised shares of PJT Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

NYSE:PJT opened at $74.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.95. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.71.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $297.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.99 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

