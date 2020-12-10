State Street Corp Sells 16,131 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 831,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,131 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.19% of AZZ worth $28,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,717,000 after acquiring an additional 97,683 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in AZZ by 358.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 633,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 495,629 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 35.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 529,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,080,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 22.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 68,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,856,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZZ opened at $47.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average of $35.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.63 and a beta of 1.56. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.02 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.42.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

