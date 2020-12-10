Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,738 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 190,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 316,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 158.3% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 120,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 73,920 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on PK shares. Bank of America upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.98.

Shares of PK opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 7.04. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $26.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.65). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.