El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LOCO. ValuEngine raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $665.52 million, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.57. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.27 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that El Pollo Loco will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the third quarter valued at about $786,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 204.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 51,564 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the third quarter valued at about $645,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 40.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 100.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.