InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in InterDigital by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in InterDigital during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter worth about $154,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $61.60 on Thursday. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $67.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.97.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.62. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $87.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterDigital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

