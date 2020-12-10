Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 254,300 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,300 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.63% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at $8,163,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,566,000 after acquiring an additional 338,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 63,971 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $181.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.84.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAOI shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.