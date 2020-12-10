Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,656 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 62,670 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.83% of FutureFuel worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in FutureFuel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in FutureFuel by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in FutureFuel by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in FutureFuel by 1,015.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 258,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 235,555 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in FutureFuel by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FutureFuel stock opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99. FutureFuel Corp. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.87.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.14 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 64.90%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

FutureFuel Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

