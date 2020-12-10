Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $4.27 Million Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 96,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.19% of Shenandoah Telecommunications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHEN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 62.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 8.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $367,000. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHEN stock opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $59.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.21.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $55.17 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHEN. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

