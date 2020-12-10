Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,703 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.31% of Axos Financial worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,469,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,246,000 after purchasing an additional 392,996 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 519,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $148,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,359.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AX stock opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

