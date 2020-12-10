Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 159,137 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 568.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,137 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.08% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 110.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP opened at $28.77 on Thursday. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.90.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 55.30%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.17%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSXP. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

In other news, Director Phillip David Bairrington acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,653 shares in the company, valued at $860,470.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

