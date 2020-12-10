EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,750 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.56% of EZCORP worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in EZCORP by 690.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in EZCORP by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in EZCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in EZCORP by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EZPW. ValuEngine raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $5.35 on Thursday. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $294.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.71.

EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

