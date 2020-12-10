Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Holdings in Freedom Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:FRHC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:FRHC) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Freedom were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Freedom by 10.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Freedom by 235.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 31,969 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Freedom during the second quarter worth $649,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Freedom during the second quarter worth $731,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Freedom during the second quarter worth $102,000.

Get Freedom alerts:

FRHC stock opened at $42.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of -0.34. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

There is no company description available for Freedom Holding Corp.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freedom Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:FRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.