Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,082 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,428,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,705,000 after acquiring an additional 228,587 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 224.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,285,000 after acquiring an additional 163,716 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 145.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 160,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 95,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,297,000 after acquiring an additional 73,593 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 55.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 146,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares during the period. 12.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $68.00 on Thursday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.65. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 0.41.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

RDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Investec raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

