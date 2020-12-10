Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 10,256 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 68.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.67% of Winmark worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Winmark in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 1,211.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 538.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

WINA opened at $183.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.60 and a 200 day moving average of $164.18. The company has a market cap of $685.24 million, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.70. Winmark Co. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $215.00.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 251.84% and a net margin of 44.96%. The business had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $68,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $1,696,478.00. Insiders have sold a total of 22,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,929,785 over the last 90 days. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

