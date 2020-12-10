Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 333,180 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,424 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFWM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in First Foundation by 69.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First Foundation news, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $846.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.48.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $75.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

