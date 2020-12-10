Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 64.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,993 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.31% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

ILPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $24.18.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.25). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

