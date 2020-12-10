Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 170.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,684 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRCY. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRCY stock opened at $80.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.73 and a 200 day moving average of $76.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.05. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $89,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,644,347.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,596 shares of company stock valued at $933,786 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

