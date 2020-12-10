Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,536 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.61% of Cohu worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Cohu by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 26,377 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $963,838.00. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,679,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,590 in the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COHU opened at $36.19 on Thursday. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $38.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cohu from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

