Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Holdings Boosted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,778,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,244 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 73.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 129.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 14,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKD stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.55 million, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.37. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $807.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

