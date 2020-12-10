Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,418 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.23% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $30,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,612,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 16.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,438,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,683,000 after buying an additional 201,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 17,471.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,012,000 after buying an additional 1,070,125 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,032,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,076,000 after buying an additional 14,207 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 441.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,814,000 after purchasing an additional 821,495 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $68.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.82. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $70.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 134.72%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

