Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Holdings Raised by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 38.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 332,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,860 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of DFIN opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.42 million, a P/E ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $18.76.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

