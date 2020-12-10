Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,879 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.56% of Textainer Group worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGH. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Textainer Group by 63.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Textainer Group by 29.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Textainer Group by 35.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 30,446 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Textainer Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 295,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Textainer Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

TGH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on Textainer Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Textainer Group stock opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $20.70.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $149.13 million during the quarter.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

