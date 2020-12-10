Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $4.49 Million Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.12% of Tenable worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TENB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tenable by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Tenable by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tenable by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $146,628.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,141.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $1,663,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,818,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 228,272 shares of company stock worth $8,658,986 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable stock opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 1.83. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $42.39.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.