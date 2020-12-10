Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 691,476 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 691,476 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.10% of Nutanix worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 56.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 3.3% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Nutanix by 8.4% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 23.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $29.73 on Thursday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 66.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $186,100.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,430.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $49,448.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,906.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 843,282 shares of company stock valued at $18,499,752 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

