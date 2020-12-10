Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,501 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.25% of Duluth worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLTH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 104.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 867,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,601,000 after purchasing an additional 442,467 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the third quarter worth about $3,249,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the third quarter worth about $1,763,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the second quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the second quarter worth about $516,000. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $342.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.97. Duluth Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Duluth had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

DLTH has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

