Ninety One North America Inc. Buys 107,544 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,999 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,544 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 6.8% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $61,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Microsoft by 588.2% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $211.80 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

