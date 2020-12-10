Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWE. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1,007.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 97.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 6.3% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWE opened at $56.70 on Thursday. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.76.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $136,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

