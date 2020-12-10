Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 3,196 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 48.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 16.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNVR. TheStreet raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $18.91 on Thursday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 945.97, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

