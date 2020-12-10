RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1,543.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $88,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RLJ shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of RLJ opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.78.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.72). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

