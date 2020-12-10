Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,177 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of CME Group by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CME shares. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.06.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $182.38 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The company has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $142,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,973 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

