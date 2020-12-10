Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 3,585 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 968.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 89.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 418.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $207.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 105.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.97. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.04 and a 1 year high of $217.65.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Seifert sold 11,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $2,421,582.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,542.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $475,190.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,823 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,532.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,667 shares of company stock valued at $15,565,558 in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.43.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

