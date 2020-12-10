Federated Hermes Inc. Takes Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,304,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,633,000 after buying an additional 370,192 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,223,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,976,000 after buying an additional 63,997 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,742,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,549,000 after buying an additional 79,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,210,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,981,000 after buying an additional 29,804 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $46,183,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CJS Securities raised shares of Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $99.02 on Thursday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.52.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

