Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 37,340 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,853 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 37,340 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,892,000. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 254.4% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,023,613 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after purchasing an additional 734,765 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Devon Energy by 33.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 297.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 192,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 144,320 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 3,034.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 578,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 559,716 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVN opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 3.28.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

