Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 28,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 77,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 83,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 52,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

KMI stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

