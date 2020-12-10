Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 80,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

