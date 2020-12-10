Federated Hermes Inc. Has $684,000 Position in ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871,654 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.14% of ProSight Global worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of ProSight Global by 10.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 978,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ProSight Global by 46.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 848,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 269,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ProSight Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 524,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ProSight Global by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProSight Global by 9.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter.

PROS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on ProSight Global in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProSight Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ProSight Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. ProSight Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $194.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

