RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLI. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in RLI by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,823,000 after acquiring an additional 282,576 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,854,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,378,000 after purchasing an additional 263,858 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 630,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 226,245 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,931,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,363,000 after purchasing an additional 210,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Road Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $114,941.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $100.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $66.02 and a 12 month high of $105.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $233.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.28 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. RLI’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RLI. B. Riley lifted their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point began coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

