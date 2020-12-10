Genetron Holdings Limited (NYSE:GTH) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Genetron Holdings Limited (NYSE:GTH) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.07% of Genetron worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Genetron by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Genetron in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

NYSE GTH opened at $12.74 on Thursday. Genetron Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $17.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75.

Genetron (NYSE:GTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.49 million during the quarter.

Genetron Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

