Federated Hermes Inc. Takes Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at about $586,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $31,764.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,865.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $719,620.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,528,246.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,475 shares of company stock worth $8,932,710 in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TNET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $77.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $80.16.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.43 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

