Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 6,943 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 2,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BTIG Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $24.30 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $38.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.93.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. CarGurus’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $306,214.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,185 shares in the company, valued at $27,143,343.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 263,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,468.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,552 shares of company stock valued at $10,853,664. 24.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.