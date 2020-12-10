Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,946 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LW. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,793,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,905,000 after purchasing an additional 297,730 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 311.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,571,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,227 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,327,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,791,000 after purchasing an additional 670,128 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,227,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,375,000 after purchasing an additional 758,939 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 279.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,214,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,475,000 after purchasing an additional 894,369 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LW. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE LW opened at $77.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.56. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.60 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 130.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

