Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.40. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $458,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 4,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $156,780.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,691.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,941,632 over the last 90 days. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Health Catalyst by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 451.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 53,420 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 90.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

