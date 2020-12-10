Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.
NASDAQ FRGI opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $338.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $13.67.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 244.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 46.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 190.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,230 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
