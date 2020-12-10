Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

NASDAQ FRGI opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $338.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $13.67.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 244.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 46.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 190.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,230 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

