Credit Suisse Group Increases Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Price Target to $68.00

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

Shares of Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.60. Forma Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,491,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $82,904,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,290,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,090,000. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

