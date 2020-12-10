Nicole D. Perry Sells 18,000 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) VP Nicole D. Perry sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $48.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.39. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 446,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 238,833 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

