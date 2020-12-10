Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR.L) (LON:CWR) Shares Gap Up to $1,006.00

Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR.L) (LON:CWR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,006.00, but opened at $1,044.00. Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR.L) shares last traded at $1,026.87, with a volume of 548,037 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 788.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 605.64. The company has a current ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 13.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -233.89.

Get Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR.L) alerts:

Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR.L) (LON:CWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported GBX (4.60) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX (6.50) (($0.08)) by GBX 1.90 ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -7.1040746 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.