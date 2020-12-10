De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) (LON:DLAR) Shares Gap Up to $155.00

De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) (LON:DLAR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $155.00, but opened at $161.00. De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) shares last traded at $154.00, with a volume of 105,357 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 155.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 137. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £299.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19.

Get De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) alerts:

In other De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) news, insider Kevin Loosemore purchased 510,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £841,500 ($1,099,425.14).

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.